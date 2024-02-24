मुंबई

Wall Collapsed Near Film City : गोरेगाव फिल्मसीटीत 60 फूट लांब भींत कोसळली: दोघे ठार, एक गंभीर

Wall Collapsed Near Film City : या अपघातात दोन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला असून एक जण गंभीर जखमी झाला आहे.
रोहित कणसे

मुंबईतील गोरेगाव परिसरात प्राइम फॉक्स प्रोडक्शनच्या मागे असलेल्या फिल्मसिटी गेट क्रमांक 2 जवळ 60 फूट लांब आणि 20 फूट उंच भिंत कोसळल्याचा प्रकार समोर आला आहे. या अपघातात दोन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला असून एक जण गंभीर जखमी झाला आहे.

