पिंपरी-चिंचवड

Pimpri Chinchwad : लोखंडी गेट अंगावर पडून पिंपरी चिंचवडमध्ये चिमुरडीचा मृत्यू; घटनेच्या व्हिडीओने खळबळ

गिरीजा शिंदे असे या मृत मुलीचे नाव असून पिंपरी चिंचवडच्या बोपखेल परिसरात ही घटना घडली.
three-year-old girl died after an iron gate collapsed in pimpri chinchwad Video goes viral rak94
three-year-old girl died after an iron gate collapsed in pimpri chinchwad Video goes viral rak94
रोहित कणसे

घराच्या परिसरात खेळताना साडे तीन वर्षांच्या चिमुरडीच्या अंगावर लोखंडी गेट पडून तिचा मृत्यू झाल्याची धक्कादायक घटना समोर आली आहे. गिरीजा शिंदे असे या मृत मुलीचे नाव असून पिंपरी चिंचवडच्या बोपखेल परिसरात ही घटना घडली. समोर आलेल्या व्हिडीओत एक लहान मुलाने स्लाइडींग गेट ओढल्यानंतर ते मुलीच्या अंगावर पडल्याचे दिसत आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com