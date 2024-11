Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Twitter Reaction: कुणी म्हणतंय जबरदस्त तर कुणी... कसा आहे 'भूल भुलैया ३'? वाचा ट्विटर रिव्ह्यू

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐



A thrilling blend of laughs, chills, and an unexpected twist! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is a wild horror-comedy ride. @TheAaryanKartik nails it with his flawless comic timing, while @tripti_dimri23 lights up the screen. @vidya_balan and @MadhuriDixit… pic.twitter.com/aoHA2OBVbs