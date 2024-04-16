Premier

Lata Mangeshkar Award 2024 : यंदाचा लता मंगेशकर विशेष पुरस्कार अमिताभ बच्चन यांना जाहीर

Lata Mangeshkar Award 2024 : महाराष्ट्राचा मानाचा लता मंगेशकर विशेष पुरस्कार हा हिंदी सिनेसृष्टीचे महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन यांना जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे.
Lata Mangeshkar Award 2024 : महाराष्ट्राचा मानाचा 'लता दीनानाथ मंगेशकर'  विशेष पुरस्कार हा हिंदी सिनेसृष्टीचे महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन यांना जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे.यापूर्वी पहिला पुरस्कार पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांना देण्यात आला होता.

