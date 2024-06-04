Premier

Varun Dhavan : वरुण धवन, नताशा बनले आई-वडील, झाली मुलगी

बॉलिवूडमधील प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता वरुण धवन हा बाबा झाला आहे. त्याची पत्नी नताशा दलालनं गोंडस मुलीला जन्म दिला आहे.
ऋषिकेश साळवी (Rushikesh Salvi)

बॉलिवूडमधील प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता वरुण धवन हा बाबा झाला आहे. त्याची पत्नी नताशा दलालनं गोंडस मुलीला जन्म दिला आहे. सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट शेअर करून वरुणने ही आनंदाची बातमी चाहत्यांना दिली आहे.

वरुण धवनचे वडील, डेव्हिड धवन हे रुग्णालयाच्या बाहेर स्पॉट झाले, यावेळी प्रसारमाध्यमांना त्यांनी ही आनंदाची बातमी दिली. यावेळी पापाराझीने “लक्ष्मी आली आहे”, असे म्हणत डेव्हिड धवन यांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या.

