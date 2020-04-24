Video : For 12th Commerce English Medium

Hope you all are doing well. In this video, I would like to give you a glance of revised XII MATH (comm) syllabus and also few tips for most effective study method which includes goal setting, planning and learning styles. Hope this will be helpful to you in your learning process.

Namaste…..Hope you all are staying indoors safe and healthy.

I am Mrs. Bindu, Lecturer in Mathematics at Dr. Kalmadi Shamarao Junior College, Pune.

As you are all aware, this academic year we have a revised syllabus for almost all subjects including mathematics.

Before glancing into the syllabus I would like to share a few tips for the most effective study method.

First consider what you want to achieve, and then commit to it. Set SMART (specific, measureable, attainable, relevant and time-bound) goals and write them down in a vision board to make them feel tangible. You can have a maximum of two to three goals. To prepare a vision board - Take a chart paper, make sure your creativity is at its best and mention your goal in it with a target Stick this on the wall of your room so as to see it daily when you wake up. At times when you feel low or bored this vision board will motivate you.

Then plan the steps you must take to realize your goal, and cross off each one as you work through them. You should compulsorily include time for exercise and to practice your hobbies along with academics. While allotting time for each subject, the one with higher difficulty level should be given more time. Make sure to take short breaks. Try to minimize the screen time as well. Also schedule a minimum of 1.5 hrs per day for subjects like math’s as practice makes you perfect

Next is to decide the learning styles

You can use visual clues like ppts, read aloud, listen and learn, try some experiments or you can write and learn. You can use the combinations of above learning styles as well.

Remember to allot time for revision because, second reading is a must within 24 hours. And 3rd revision within a week. Being consistent is important.

Try to identify the distractions and be away from them.

Hope these tips will help you to achieve your goals.

Now let’s focus on whats different in the revised math syllabus.

Topics in paper 1 includes Logic, Matrices, Differentiation and Application, Integration and Application, Differential Equation and its application. Differential Equation is the newly introduced topic.

Differentiation is familiar to you as you have learned the basics in class XI. Please make sure you find time to make the concept of differentiation thorough during your holidays as we have major topics in class XII as a continuation of this.

In paper 2 we have Commission, Brokerage, Discount, Insurance, Annuity, Linear Regression, Time series, Index numbers, Linear programming, Assignment, Sequencing, Probability Distribution, Binomial Distribution and Poisson Distribution. Time series and Index numbers are the newly included topics and they are of utmost importance in commerce based competitive exams and also in under-graduate level.

The theory paper is of 80 marks. There will also be a practical exam of 20 marks which will be based on application level questions.

This revised syllabus covers logical reasoning, basic statistical techniques and measurements, which is very useful for students.

A number of illustrations have been incorporated in each chapter to make the topic easy and simple. The level of complexity caters to both average and above average students.