इंग्रजी पान

STORY
- Siddhi Sathe
The Dinner Plan
When Vedant Kulkarni''s mother woke up with a terrible migraine on the day twelve relatives were coming for dinner, she made a shocking announcement.
"I''m not cooking."
The entire family froze.
His father lowered his newspaper.
"What do you mean, you''re not cooking?"
"I mean," she replied, "you three are."
She pointed at Dad, Vedant, and his older sister Mrunal.
The three stared at each other.
Then Dad smiled confidently.
"How hard can it be?"
That sentence would later become famous.
By noon, Dad had created a detailed plan on a whiteboard.
Mrunal was in charge of rotis.
Vedant would make the salad and set the table.
Dad would handle the main dishes.
Everything looked organized.
For about twenty minutes.
Then reality arrived.
The recipe video Dad was following said:
"Add one teaspoon of red chilli powder."
The video paused because of an advertisement.
Dad accidentally added one tablespoon instead.
He didn''t notice.
Meanwhile, Mrunal had watched exactly three Instagram reels about making soft rotis.
"This is easy," she declared.
Forty-five minutes later, the kitchen contained rotis shaped like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and one that suspiciously resembled Sri Lanka.
Vedant''s job seemed safest.
Until he dropped an entire bowl of chopped cucumbers.
The family dog immediately treated it as a personal invitation.
At 6 p.m., disaster struck.
The relatives called.
"We''ve reached your building."
"WHAT?" shouted everyone.
They were supposed to arrive at 7.
The kitchen transformed into a war room.
Dad was sweating. Mrunal was negotiating with stubborn dough. Vedant was running between rooms carrying plates. Just then, Grandma arrived. She looked around calmly. One glance. That''s all it took.
Within minutes she adjusted the spices, rescued the rotis, and turned the chaos into dinner.
Later that night, Uncle Sameer leaned back happily.
"Best family dinner in years."
Vedant laughed.
The food wasn''t perfect. Some rotis were strangely shaped. The paneer was slightly too spicy. But nobody cared. Because the funniest part of the evening wasn''t what they ate. It was watching the family discover how much work Mom had quietly been doing all along.
And from that day on, nobody ever again asked,"How hard can it be?"
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Witnessing A Road Accident
- Alchemize
The Accident Occurs
Riya: Did you see that? Two vehicles just collided at the intersection!
Aarav: Yes, it happened so suddenly.
Riya: We should check if anyone is injured.
Aarav: Carefully. Let’s make sure we don’t put ourselves in danger.
Assessing the Situation
Bystander: Is everyone alright?
Driver: My arm hurts, but I’m conscious.
Riya: Try not to move too much until help arrives.
Aarav: I’ll call the emergency services immediately.
Calling for Help
Operator: Emergency helpline. What is the nature of the incident?
Aarav: There has been a road accident near Central Junction. One person appears injured.
Operator: An ambulance and traffic officers are being dispatched.
Aarav: Thank you. We’ll remain at the scene.
Managing the Crowd
Bystander 1: Everyone move back and give them space.
Bystander 2: Should we try to lift the injured person?
Riya: No. Unless there is immediate danger, it’s better to wait for medical professionals.
Directing Traffic
Traffic Officer: Thank you for helping keep the area clear.
Aarav: Vehicles were beginning to block the road.
Traffic Officer: Your cooperation is appreciated. It reduces further risk.
Ambulance Arrives
Paramedic: Who witnessed the accident?
Riya: We did. The car attempted to turn while the motorcycle was crossing the junction.
Paramedic: Thank you. That information is helpful.
Giving a Statement
Police Officer: Could you describe what you observed?
Aarav: Certainly. The collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. The road was busy, but visibility was clear.
Police Officer: Thank you for your accurate account.
Reflection
Riya: That was frightening.
Aarav: Yes, but it reminded me how important road safety is.
Riya: And how crucial it is to stay calm during emergencies.
Aarav: Responsible actions can make a significant difference.
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How to Write a Composition from Clues or Points?
Last week, we learnt how to expand a conversation into a complete story. This week, let’s learn how to write a composition using clues or points.
In many exams and writing activities, you may be given a few words, phrases, or points. Your task is to use these clues to create a complete composition. The clues provide the main ideas, but you must add details, sentences, and proper connections.
Here is a simple method:
1. Read all the clues carefully.
2. Arrange them in the correct order.
3. Think about what happened between the clues.
4. Add details, descriptions, and feelings.
5. Write a proper beginning and ending.
Let’s look at an example.
Clues : Sunday morning - family picnic - large park - games and food - sudden rain - everyone laughed - memorable day
Composition :
Last Sunday morning, my family decided to go on a picnic. We packed some snacks and drove to a large park near our city.
The weather was pleasant, and everyone was excited. My brother and I played cricket while my parents sat under a tree and chatted. Later, we all enjoyed sandwiches, fruits, and homemade snacks.
Just as we were about to start another game, dark clouds appeared in the sky. Suddenly, it began to rain heavily. At first, we were surprised, but soon everyone started laughing. We ran for shelter and enjoyed the unexpected adventure together.
Although our picnic ended earlier than planned, it became a day we would always remember. The rain turned an ordinary outing into a special family memory.
Notice how the clues were expanded into a complete composition with details and smooth connections.
Tips to Remember : Use all the clues. Follow the correct sequence. Add your own details. Do not simply copy the clues as sentences.
Now You Try : Write a composition using these clues - School trip - science museum - interesting exhibits - robot demonstration - learned many things - returned home happy
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Words Named After People
Did you know that some everyday English words come from the names of real people? These words are called eponyms.
Examples :
1. Sandwich - Named after the Earl of Sandwich, who liked eating meat between slices of bread while playing cards.
Example : I packed a sandwich for lunch.
2. Diesel - Named after Rudolf Diesel, the inventor of the diesel engine.
Example : The truck runs on diesel fuel.
3. Braille - Named after Louis Braille, who created a reading system for the visually impaired.
Example : The book was printed in Braille.
4. Cardigan - Named after the Earl of Cardigan, who popularized this knitted jacket.
Example: She wore a blue cardigan.
5. Saxophone - Named after Adolphe Sax, who invented the instrument.
Example : He plays the saxophone beautifully.
These words remind us that people can leave such a strong mark on history that their names become part of everyday language!
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