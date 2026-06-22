इंग्रजी पान

The Dinner Plan

When Vedant Kulkarni''s mother woke up with a terrible migraine on the day twelve relatives were coming for dinner, she made a shocking announcement.

"I''m not cooking."

The entire family froze.

His father lowered his newspaper.

"What do you mean, you''re not cooking?"

"I mean," she replied, "you three are."

She pointed at Dad, Vedant, and his older sister Mrunal.

The three stared at each other.

Then Dad smiled confidently.

"How hard can it be?"

That sentence would later become famous.

By noon, Dad had created a detailed plan on a whiteboard.

Mrunal was in charge of rotis.

Vedant would make the salad and set the table.

Dad would handle the main dishes.

Everything looked organized.

For about twenty minutes.

Then reality arrived.

The recipe video Dad was following said:

"Add one teaspoon of red chilli powder."

The video paused because of an advertisement.

Dad accidentally added one tablespoon instead.

He didn''t notice.

Meanwhile, Mrunal had watched exactly three Instagram reels about making soft rotis.

"This is easy," she declared.

Forty-five minutes later, the kitchen contained rotis shaped like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and one that suspiciously resembled Sri Lanka.

Vedant''s job seemed safest.

Until he dropped an entire bowl of chopped cucumbers.

The family dog immediately treated it as a personal invitation.

At 6 p.m., disaster struck.

The relatives called.

"We''ve reached your building."

"WHAT?" shouted everyone.

They were supposed to arrive at 7.

The kitchen transformed into a war room.

Dad was sweating. Mrunal was negotiating with stubborn dough. Vedant was running between rooms carrying plates. Just then, Grandma arrived. She looked around calmly. One glance. That''s all it took.

Within minutes she adjusted the spices, rescued the rotis, and turned the chaos into dinner.

Later that night, Uncle Sameer leaned back happily.

"Best family dinner in years."

Vedant laughed.

The food wasn''t perfect. Some rotis were strangely shaped. The paneer was slightly too spicy. But nobody cared. Because the funniest part of the evening wasn''t what they ate. It was watching the family discover how much work Mom had quietly been doing all along.

And from that day on, nobody ever again asked,"How hard can it be?"

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Witnessing A Road Accident

- Alchemize