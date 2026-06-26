इंग्लिश पान

Every afternoon, as the school bus stopped outside Shantiniketan Apartments, the first person the children saw wasn''t their parents.

It was Ganpat Kaka, the watchman. Dressed in his neatly ironed blue uniform and white cap, he greeted everyone with the same cheerful smile.

"Welcome back, champions!"

Most children smiled and hurried inside.

Except Adwait Kulkarni.

He barely noticed him.

"He''s just the watchman," Adwait often said.

One rainy evening, Adwait rushed out for football practice.

"Raincoat?" Ganpat Kaka asked.

"I don''t need one."

"Looks like heavy rain."

"I''ll be fine."

Twenty minutes later, Adwait returned completely soaked.

Ganpat Kaka quietly handed him a towel.

"I kept one ready."

Adwait smiled awkwardly.

"Thanks..."

Days passed. Adwait began noticing little things. Ganpat Kaka reminded Mrs. Desai that she''d forgotten her grocery bags. He helped little Rhea find her missing water bottle. He tied a loose shoelace for a kindergarten child before the school bus arrived.

He even remembered everyone''s birthdays.

"Happy Birthday, Aarush!"

"All the best for your exam, Ananya!"

"Congratulations on your dance competition, Meera!"

"How does he remember all this?" Adwait wondered.

One Sunday, Adwait lost his apartment keys while playing cricket.

He searched everywhere.

His parents searched too.

Everyone gave up.

Ganpat Kaka quietly walked to the park.

He looked near the cricket pitch, then beside the bench.

Within two minutes, he returned holding the keys.

"Always check where you celebrate after hitting a six," he said with a wink.

Adwait stared.

"How did you know?"

Ganpat Kaka laughed.

"I''ve watched children play here for twenty-two years."

A few weeks later, Ganpat Kaka didn''t come to work.

Another watchman sat at the gate.

The apartment felt... different.

Quieter.

Less cheerful.

When the children learned that Ganpat Kaka was unwell, they made colourful get-well cards.

Adwait wrote the last one.

"Dear Ganpat Kaka, thank you for remembering all of us, even when we forgot to notice you."

A week later, Ganpat Kaka returned.As the school bus stopped, all the children ran towards him.Before he could say his usual greeting, Adwait smiled and said,

"Welcome back, Kaka."

Ganpat Kaka''s eyes filled with tears.

Sometimes, the people who stand quietly in the background become the strongest part of our everyday lives.And all they need... is someone to notice them.

-------

Stranded During Heavy Rain

- Alchemize