इंग्लिश पान

STORY
- Siddhi Sathe
The Man at the Gate
Every afternoon, as the school bus stopped outside Shantiniketan Apartments, the first person the children saw wasn''t their parents.
It was Ganpat Kaka, the watchman. Dressed in his neatly ironed blue uniform and white cap, he greeted everyone with the same cheerful smile.
"Welcome back, champions!"
Most children smiled and hurried inside.
Except Adwait Kulkarni.
He barely noticed him.
"He''s just the watchman," Adwait often said.
One rainy evening, Adwait rushed out for football practice.
"Raincoat?" Ganpat Kaka asked.
"I don''t need one."
"Looks like heavy rain."
"I''ll be fine."
Twenty minutes later, Adwait returned completely soaked.
Ganpat Kaka quietly handed him a towel.
"I kept one ready."
Adwait smiled awkwardly.
"Thanks..."
Days passed. Adwait began noticing little things. Ganpat Kaka reminded Mrs. Desai that she''d forgotten her grocery bags. He helped little Rhea find her missing water bottle. He tied a loose shoelace for a kindergarten child before the school bus arrived.
He even remembered everyone''s birthdays.
"Happy Birthday, Aarush!"
"All the best for your exam, Ananya!"
"Congratulations on your dance competition, Meera!"
"How does he remember all this?" Adwait wondered.
One Sunday, Adwait lost his apartment keys while playing cricket.
He searched everywhere.
His parents searched too.
Everyone gave up.
Ganpat Kaka quietly walked to the park.
He looked near the cricket pitch, then beside the bench.
Within two minutes, he returned holding the keys.
"Always check where you celebrate after hitting a six," he said with a wink.
Adwait stared.
"How did you know?"
Ganpat Kaka laughed.
"I''ve watched children play here for twenty-two years."
A few weeks later, Ganpat Kaka didn''t come to work.
Another watchman sat at the gate.
The apartment felt... different.
Quieter.
Less cheerful.
When the children learned that Ganpat Kaka was unwell, they made colourful get-well cards.
Adwait wrote the last one.
"Dear Ganpat Kaka, thank you for remembering all of us, even when we forgot to notice you."
A week later, Ganpat Kaka returned.As the school bus stopped, all the children ran towards him.Before he could say his usual greeting, Adwait smiled and said,
"Welcome back, Kaka."
Ganpat Kaka''s eyes filled with tears.
Sometimes, the people who stand quietly in the background become the strongest part of our everyday lives.And all they need... is someone to notice them.
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Stranded During Heavy Rain
- Alchemize
Caught in a Sudden Downpour
Riya : We should have carried umbrellas. The rain started so unexpectedly!
Aarav : I checked the forecast this morning, but it only mentioned light showers.
Riya : Now the roads are completely flooded.
Aarav: Let’s take shelter under that bus stop until the rain slows down.
Calling Home
Riya : Mom, we’re safe, but we’re stranded near City Library because of the heavy rain.
Mother : I’m glad you called. Don’t try to walk through flooded streets. Stay where there are other people.
Riya : We will. I’ll keep you updated.
Waiting for Public Transport
Passenger : Has the bus arrived yet?
Another Passenger : No, it’s running behind schedule because several roads are waterlogged.
Riya : I hope the service resumes soon.
Passenger: It should, once the traffic begins to move again.
Helping Someone Nearby
Elderly Woman : I forgot my umbrella. I didn’t expect such heavy rainfall.
Aarav : Please stand under ours. There’s enough space.
Elderly Woman : That’s very thoughtful of you. Thank you!
Riya : We’re happy to help.
Staying Safe
Friend : Should we walk home? It’s only two kilometres away.
Aarav : I don’t think that’s a wise decision. The water level is rising.
Riya : Let’s wait until the authorities declare the roads safe.
Listening to Official Updates
Announcement : Due to continuous rainfall, commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Some routes remain temporarily closed.
Riya : It’s good they’re providing regular updates.
Aarav : Yes, reliable information helps everyone make safer decisions.
Arranging an Alternative
Father : I’m nearby. I’ll pick you up in about twenty minutes.
Riya : That’s a relief. We’ll stay at the bus shelter until you arrive.
Father : Good. Don’t leave until I reach there.
Reflecting on the Experience
Riya : Today reminded me how unpredictable the weather can be.
Aarav : Absolutely. We should always check the forecast and carry basic essentials during the monsoon.
Father : Preparation and patience are often the best responses to unexpected situations.
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How to Write a Composition from a Given Beginning?
Last week, we learnt how to develop a composition from a few clues. This week, let’s learn how to continue a story or composition from a given beginning.
Sometimes, your teacher may give you the first one or two lines of a story and ask you to complete it. This tests your imagination, creativity, and ability to connect ideas. Your ending should match the beginning and make the story complete.
Here is a simple method :
1. Read the given beginning carefully.
2. Understand what the story might be about.
3. Think of a problem or interesting event.
4. Write the middle of the story with clear details.
5. Finish with a sensible ending or lesson.
Let’s look at an example.
Given Beginning : ‘‘As I opened the old wooden box in the attic, I found something that changed my day.’’
Composition :
As I opened the old wooden box in the attic, I found something that changed my day. Inside the box was an old photo album covered with dust.
I carefully turned the pages. There were pictures of my grandparents when they were young, my father on his first day of school, and many family celebrations. I had never seen these photographs before.
My grandmother came upstairs and smiled when she saw the album. She began telling me stories behind each picture. I learned about my family''s past, their struggles, and the happy moments they shared together.
By the evening, I realised that the old box contained much more than photographs. It was filled with beautiful memories and valuable lessons. I understood that family stories are treasures that should be remembered and shared.
Tips to Remember : Stay connected to the given beginning. Add interesting but believable events. Keep the story in the correct order. End the story naturally.
Now You Try : Complete any one of these beginnings -
The moment I entered the classroom, everyone became silent... , When the lights suddenly went out, I didn''t know what to do... , I picked up the lost wallet and looked around...
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Don’t Just Walk - Choose the Right Verb!
The verb ‘walk’ is useful, but English has many specific words that describe how someone walks. Using the right verb makes your writing more vivid.
1. Stroll - Walk in a relaxed way.
Example : We strolled through the park.
2. Stride - Walk with long, confident steps.
Example : She strode into the meeting room.
3. Tiptoe - Walk quietly on your toes.
Example : He tiptoed past the sleeping baby.
4. Limp - Walk with difficulty because of an injured leg or foot.
Example : The footballer limped off the field.
5. Shuffle - Walk by dragging your feet.
Example : The old man shuffled down the corridor.
6. Trudge - Walk slowly with great effort, usually because you''re tired.
Example : We trudged home after the long hike.
7. Wander - Walk without a fixed direction or purpose.
Example : They wandered around the old market.
Choosing the right walking verb helps readers picture the action clearly.
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