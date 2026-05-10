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कृष्णाबाई मेमाणे यांचे निधन

कृष्णाबाई मेमाणे यांचे निधन
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पारगाव मेमाणे, ता. १० : मेमाणे वस्ती पारगाव मेमाणे (ता. पुरंदर) येथील कृष्णाबाई महादेव मेमाणे (वय ८५) यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्या पश्चात दोन मुले, मुलगी, सुना, नातवंडे असा परिवार आहे.

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