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तालुक्यात प्रथम आलेला कृष्णा सुरवसे यांच्या यशाबद्दल त्याचे आजोबा माजी सरपंच विलास अप्पा सुरवसे व आजी पेढा भरवून अभिनंदन करताना.

तालुक्यात प्रथम आलेला कृष्णा सुरवसे यांच्या यशाबद्दल त्याचे आजोबा माजी सरपंच विलास अप्पा सुरवसे व आजी पेढा भरवून अभिनंदन करताना.
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अक्कलकोट : तालुक्यात प्रथम आलेल्या कृष्णा सुरवसे याच्या यशाबद्दल त्याचे आजोबा माजी सरपंच विलास सुरवसे व आजी पेढा भरवून त्याचे अभिनंदन करताना.

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युवकांसाठी प्रेरणादायक कथा
एकत्र येण्याचे कौटुंबिक महत्त्व
आदर्श कुटुंबातील यश
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आजोबांचा आदर्श आणि प्रेरणा
कुटुंबीयांचा अभिमान