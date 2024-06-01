पुणे

Pune News: शनिवार वाड्यात बेवारस बॅग आढळल्याने खळबळ, बॉम्ब शोधक पथक दाखल

Pune News Shaniwar Wada: माहिती मिळताच पोलीस आणि बॉम्ब शोधक पथक शनिवार वाड्यात दाखल झाले आहे. शोध सुरु करण्यात आला आहे.
Shaniwar Wada
Shaniwar Wada
कार्तिक पुजारी

पुणे- पुण्याच्या शनिवारवाड्यामध्ये एक बेवारस बॅग आढळून आली आहे. त्यामुळे एकच खळबळ उडाली असून शनिवारवाडा परिसर रिकामा करण्यात आला आहे. शिवाय माहिती मिळताच पोलीस आणि बॉम्ब शोधक पथक शनिवार वाड्यात दाखल झाले आहे. शोध सुरु करण्यात आला आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

pune
shaniwar wada

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com