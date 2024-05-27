पुणे

'अनधिकृत पॅब, बार दाखवतो, चला...'; धंगेकरांनी अधिकाऱ्यांना दाखवली हफ्त्याची यादी, कोणाकडून किती घेतात?

महाविकास आघाडीने आज राज्य शुल्क विभागात आंदोलन केले. पुण्यातली बार आणि हफ्ते वसुलीची यादी रवींद्र धंगेकर आणि सुषमा अंधारे यांनी अधिकाऱ्यांना वाचून दाखवली. पुणे पोर्शे अपघातानंतर पोलीस हफ्ते घेत असल्याचा आरोप रवींद्र धंगेकर यांनी केला होता. आता यादीच मविआ नेत्यांनी अधिकाऱ्यांना वाचून दाखवली.

रवींद्र धंगेकर आणि सुषमा अंधारे चांगलेच आक्रमक झाले आहे.

