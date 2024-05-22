पुणे

Pune Post Accident: मोक्का लावा.. पुणे न्यायालयाच्या बाहेर गोंधळ! विशाल अग्रवालवर शाई फेकली; नेमकं काय घडलं?

Pune Post Accident Latest Update: सत्र न्यायालयाबाहेर काही काळ गोंधळ निर्माण झाला होता. पण, पोलिसांनी संघटनेच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना रोखलं आहे.
ink thrown at Vishal Agarwal
कार्तिक पुजारी

पुणे- पुण्यात सत्र न्यायालयासमोर गोंधळ पाहायला मिळाला आहे. अल्पवयीन आरोपीचे वडील विशाल अग्रवाल यांना न्यायालयाकडे आणले जात असताना त्यांच्यावर शाई फेकण्यात आली आहे. वंदे मातरम संघटनेने हे काम केलं आहे. त्यामुळे सत्र न्यायालयाबाहेर काही काळ गोंधळ निर्माण झाला होता. पण, पोलिसांनी संघटनेच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना रोखलं आहे.

