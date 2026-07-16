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बातमी सीएम

बातमी सीएम
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मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या जगन्नाथ रथयात्रेत घतेला सहभाग पणजी, ता. १६ (प्रतिनिधी) ः मला मागील आठ वर्षांपासून गोव्यात आयोजित करण्यात येणाऱ्या श्री जगन्नाथ रथयात्रेत सहभागी होत सेवा करण्याचे भाग्य मला मिळत आहे मला ही सेवा दरवर्षी करण्याचे भाग्य मिळो हीच प्रार्थन करत असून, ओडिसा आणि श्री जगन्नाथाच्या भाविक भक्तगणांना मी श्री जगन्नाथ रथयात्रेच्या शुभेच्छा देतो असे प्रतिपादन मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. प्रमोद सावंत यांनी केले. ते मिरामार येथे श्री जगन्नाथ रथयात्रेच्या शुभारंभ प्रसंगी बोलत होते. यावेळी भाजप प्रदेशाध्यक्ष दामू नाईक, महापौर रोहित मोन्सेरात, माजी आमदार सिद्धार्थ कुंकळकर व श्री जगन्नाथाचे भाविक- भक्त उपस्थित होते. दरम्यान मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. सावंत म्हणाले, गोव्यात अनेक वर्षांपासून ओडिशी नागरिक राहत आहेत. गोमंतकीयांना कामगार वर्गापासून उद्योगांमध्ये सहकार्यात ते योगदान देत आहेत. ओडिसातील नागरिक जे गोव्यात कार्यरत आहेत त्याचे गोव्याच्या अर्थकारणात आहे.त्यांचे योगदान आहे. एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारताचे प्रतिक या रथयात्रेतून व्यक्त होत असल्याचे त्यांनी सांगितले.

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