पुणे

सुकी धरणे भरल्याने लाभ

सुकी धरणे भरल्याने लाभ
Published on
संक्षिप्त ‘सुकी’ भरल्याने सिंचनालाही लाभ जळगाव : सुकी धरण शंभर टक्के भरल्याने फैजपूर शहरातील पाणीटंचाई दूर झाली असून, परिसरातील सिंचनासाठीदेखील लाभ होणार आहे. गारबर्डी येथील सुकी धरणातून लोहारा येथून उपसा करून शहरातील खिरोदा रस्त्यावरील पुरवठा योजनेच्या ठिकाणी हे पाणी आणण्यात आले आहे. गेल्या तीन वर्षांच्या तुलनेत यंदाच्या जून महिन्यात सुकी धरणाच्या जलसाठ्याच्या टक्केवारीत घट झाली होती. यंदा जून महिन्यात पाऊस लांबल्याने पाणीसाठ्याचे प्रमाण कमी होण्याची चिन्हे दिसत होती. मात्र, गेल्या पंधरवड्यात सातपुडा पर्वतरांगांत झालेल्या दमदार पावसामुळे सुकी धरणाच्या जलपातळीत वाढ होऊन अखेर धरण पूर्णक्षमतेने भरले. ज्यामुळे शहरासाठी पुरेसा व मुबलक पाणीपुरवठा करणे सोयीचे होणार आहे.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.