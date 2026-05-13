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वसंतराव तावरे यांचे निधन

वसंतराव तावरे यांचे निधन
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माळेगाव, ता. १३ ः   माळेगाव बुद्रुक (ता. बारामती) येथील वसंतराव ऊर्फ बाळासाहेब बाबूराव तावरे (वय ७५) यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्यामागे पत्नी, विवाहित मुलगा, तीन मुली, सून, नातवंडे असा परिवार आहे.

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