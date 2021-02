चला, जबाबदार प्रवासी होऊ या!

जिंदगी वसूल

The ‘traveller’ is active; he/she goes strenuously in search of people, of adventure, of experience. The ‘tourist’ is passive; he/she expects interesting things to happen to him/her. He/she only goes “sight-seeing,” असं अमेरिकी इतिहासकार डॅनियल बूर्स्टिन म्हणायचा.