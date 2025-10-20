विज्ञान-तंत्र

Diwali Style AI Photo Prompts: सुंदर दिवाळी फोटोसाठी वापरा 'हे' 5 अनोखे एआय प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Diwali 2025 AI photo prompts: दिवाळीच्या सणाचा आनंद द्विगुणित करायचा असेल तर एआय प्रॉम्प वापरून सुंदर फोटो बनवू शकता. यासाठी पुढील ५ युनिक प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरू शकता.
Diwali 2025 AI photo prompts

Diwali 2025 AI photo prompts

Sakal

पुजा बोनकिले
Updated on

Diwali 2025 AI photo prompts for stunning festive photography: दिवाळी हा दिव्यांचा सण म्हणून ओळखला जातो. यंदा दिवाळी सणाचा आनंद द्विगुणित करायचा असेल तर एआयचे नवे ५ प्रॉम्प्टस वापरून सुंदर फोटो तयार करू शकता. यामुळे तुमच्या फोटो पारंपारिक टच मिळेल. ज्यामुळे सोशल मिडियावर शेअर करतांना लाइक्स आणि कमेंट्सचा वर्षाव होईल. पुढील काही एआय प्रॉम्ट्स वापरून तुम्ही सुंदर फोटो क्रिएट करू शकता.

Loading content, please wait...
Diwali Festival
lifestyle
Google
Google Photos
culture
photo
google chrome
Diwali
Google Gemini
Google Gemini AI
Nano Banana AI tool
Retro photography prompts
Photography tips

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com