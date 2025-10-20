Diwali Style AI Photo Prompts: सुंदर दिवाळी फोटोसाठी वापरा 'हे' 5 अनोखे एआय प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Diwali 2025 AI photo prompts for stunning festive photography: दिवाळी हा दिव्यांचा सण म्हणून ओळखला जातो. यंदा दिवाळी सणाचा आनंद द्विगुणित करायचा असेल तर एआयचे नवे ५ प्रॉम्प्टस वापरून सुंदर फोटो तयार करू शकता. यामुळे तुमच्या फोटो पारंपारिक टच मिळेल. ज्यामुळे सोशल मिडियावर शेअर करतांना लाइक्स आणि कमेंट्सचा वर्षाव होईल. पुढील काही एआय प्रॉम्ट्स वापरून तुम्ही सुंदर फोटो क्रिएट करू शकता. .Prompt 1: Classic diya-portrait “Portrait of [upload my face as reference], wearing an elegant silk kurta/saree in jewel tones, soft warm diya lighting from below, marigold garlands and fairy lights in the background, shallow depth of field, cinematic golden bokeh, subtle skin retouch, festive yet natural, 3:4 portrait, high detail, photorealistic.”.Prompt 2: Bollywood-cinematic night shot“Single subject [reference face], rooftop Diwali night, city skyline bokeh, wind through hair, embroidered sherwani/anarkali with subtle sparkle, rich teal-and-gold palette, anamorphic lens look, dramatic rim light, light smoke haze for atmosphere, premium film-grade color, 2:3 portrait, ultra-detailed, photoreal..Prompt 3: Family puja scene“[Reference image(s) of faces], family gathered for Diwali puja, seated around brass diyas and a small Lakshmi-Ganesha setup, ethnic outfits in coordinated colors, rangoli on the floor, warm ambient lamplight, gentle lens flare, candid smiles, minimal clutter, 16:9 landscape, realistic indoor lighting, high-resolution.”.Gemini AI Photo Prompt: यंदा दिवाळीचे फोटो स्पेशल बनवण्यासठी अन् सोशल मिडियावर व्हायरल करण्यासाठी वापरा 'हे' 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स.Prompt 4: Neon-pop modern Diwali“Stylized portrait [reference face], neon ‘Happy Diwali’ typography and geometric diya icon, fusion of traditional motifs (paisley, lotus) with neon gradients, magenta–cyan lighting split, glossy skin finish, urban festival vibe, 4:5 vertical, sharp edges, vibrant contrast, editorial poster style.”.Prompt 5: Rangoli frame close-up“Head-and-shoulders portrait [reference face], framed by vibrant rangoli petals and diyas arranged in a circular pattern around the subject, overhead softbox feel with warm falloff, vivid reds/oranges/pinks, crisp eyes, soft background blur, festive confetti dust motes, 1:1 square, beauty lighting, high detail.”.डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.