Google Gemini Bhaubeej image Prompt: गुगल जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट्सने बनवा भावा-बहिणीचे खास AI फोटो

AI Bhau Beej Images: तुम्ही आतापर्यंत दिवाळीचे गुगल जेमिनी वापरून एआय फोटो तयार केले असतील. पण उद्या भाऊबीज सण साजरा केला जाणार आहे. हा सण भावा-बहिणीच्या नात्यातील गोडवा वाढवणारा मानला जातो. या दिवशी बहिणी भावाला ओवाळते आणि दिर्घायुष्यासाठी प्रार्थना करते. या दिवसाला अधिक खास बनवायचा असेल तर काही खास प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून गुगल जेमिनी एआय फोटो बनवू शकता. .सर्वात आधी गुगल जेमिनी ओपन करा. नंतर Ask Gemini वर क्लिक करा.नंतर पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी पेस्ट करा. नंतर Enter बटण दाबा. तुम्हाला खास फोटो तयार मिळेल. .Google Gemeni Image Prompt: 1Create a realistic 4K image of brother and sister laughing together during Bhai Dooj celebration, fairy lights in the background, ethnic clothes, HDR lighting, sharp focus and natural expressions. .Google Gemeni Image Prompt: 2Ultra-realistic 4K portrait of an Indian sister applying tika on her brother's forehead, both smiling softly, diya light glow on faces, festive background with marigold flowers, cinematic clarity and warm HDR tones. .Google Gemeni Image Prompt: 3 Create a realistic 4K photo of a brother giving a gift box to his sister, festive background with fairy lights, golden reflections, cinematic HDR look and happy expressions..Bhaubeej 2025 Marathi Wishes: भाऊबीजनिमित्त लाडक्या भावा-बहिणीला पाठवा मराठीतून हटके शुभेच्छा, वाचा एकापेक्षा एक सुंदर संदेश.Google Gemeni Image Prompt: 4Create a 4K detailed portrait of a brother feeding sweets to his sister, soft golden light reflections, festive décor in the background, DSLR-style depth and smooth tone. .Google Gemeni Image Prompt: 5Create an ultra-realistic 4K image of a sister performing aarti for her brother, diya glow illuminating her face, soft shadows, detailed ethnic jewellery and traditional background décor..डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता.