ISRO Gaganyaan Mission : इस्रोच्या 'गगनयान' मोहिमेतील मैलाचा टप्पा पूर्ण; जमिनीवरील सर्व चाचण्या यशस्वी!

Mission Gaganyaan:

ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine is now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions.



Rigorous testing demonstrates the engine’s mettle.



The CE20 engine identified for the first uncrewed flight LVM3 G1 also went through acceptance tests.https://t.co/qx4GGBgZPv pic.twitter.com/UHwEwMsLJK