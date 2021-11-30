Google Play Best of 2021 | या वर्षात भारतातील 'हे' ॲप्स ठरले बेस्ट; पाहा संपूर्ण यादी | Sakal
Google Play Best of 2021
साय-टेक

या वर्षात भारतातील 'हे' ॲप्स ठरले बेस्ट; पाहा संपूर्ण यादी

टीम-ईसकाळ
6 hours ago

दरवर्षी प्रमाणे गुगलने Google Play Best of 2021 पुरस्कार जाहीर केले आहेत, यामध्ये 2021 च्या सर्वोत्कृष्ट ॲप्सची यादी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. या वर्षातील सर्वोत्तम ॲप्सच्या यादीत ई-लर्निंग ॲप्सचा समावेश देखील झाला. दरम्यान 2021 च्या बेस्ट ॲपचे टायटल हे बिटक्लास (BitClass) या ॲपला देण्यात आले आहे. तसेच सर्वोत्तम गेमिंग ॲपचा मान हा बॅटलग्राउंड्स मोबाइल इंडिया (Battlegrounds Mobile India) ला मिळाला आहे. सोशल ऑडिओ बेस्ड ॲप क्लबहाऊसची (Clubhouse) युजर चॉइस कॅटेगरीमध्ये निवड करण्यात आली आहे. गॅरेना फ्री फायर मॅक्स (Garena free Fire max) हे गेमिंगमधील बेस्ट यूजर चॉईस ॲप ठरले आहे.

2021 मधील बेस्ट भारतीय ॲप

  • Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

  • 2021 वर्षातील बेस्ट गेमिंग ॲप

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India

बेस्ट फन ॲप

  • FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

  • Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

  • Hotstep

दररोज लागणारे बेस्ट ॲप

  • Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

  • SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

  • Guardians from Truecaller

बेस्ट पर्सनल ग्रोथ ॲप

  • Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

  • EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

  • Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

बेस्ट हिडेन जेम्स

  • Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

  • Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

  • Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

बेस्ट गुड्स ॲप्स

  • Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

  • being: your mental health friend

  • Speechify - text to speech tts

बेस्ट टॅबलेट ॲप

  • Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

  • Canva

  • Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

बेस्ट वियरेबल ॲप

  • My Fitness Pal

  • Calm

  • Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

बेस्ट कॉम्पटीटिव गेम्स ॲप

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India

  • Summoners War: Lost Centuria

  • MARVEL Future Revolution

  • Pokemon Unite

  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

बेस्ट गेम चेंजर ॲप

  • JanKenUP!

  • Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

  • NieR Re[in]carnation

  • Tears of Themis

