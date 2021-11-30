या वर्षात भारतातील 'हे' ॲप्स ठरले बेस्ट; पाहा संपूर्ण यादी
दरवर्षी प्रमाणे गुगलने Google Play Best of 2021 पुरस्कार जाहीर केले आहेत, यामध्ये 2021 च्या सर्वोत्कृष्ट ॲप्सची यादी जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. या वर्षातील सर्वोत्तम ॲप्सच्या यादीत ई-लर्निंग ॲप्सचा समावेश देखील झाला. दरम्यान 2021 च्या बेस्ट ॲपचे टायटल हे बिटक्लास (BitClass) या ॲपला देण्यात आले आहे. तसेच सर्वोत्तम गेमिंग ॲपचा मान हा बॅटलग्राउंड्स मोबाइल इंडिया (Battlegrounds Mobile India) ला मिळाला आहे. सोशल ऑडिओ बेस्ड ॲप क्लबहाऊसची (Clubhouse) युजर चॉइस कॅटेगरीमध्ये निवड करण्यात आली आहे. गॅरेना फ्री फायर मॅक्स (Garena free Fire max) हे गेमिंगमधील बेस्ट यूजर चॉईस ॲप ठरले आहे.
2021 मधील बेस्ट भारतीय ॲप
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
2021 वर्षातील बेस्ट गेमिंग ॲप
Battlegrounds Mobile India
बेस्ट फन ॲप
FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
दररोज लागणारे बेस्ट ॲप
Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
बेस्ट पर्सनल ग्रोथ ॲप
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
बेस्ट हिडेन जेम्स
Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
बेस्ट गुड्स ॲप्स
Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify - text to speech tts
बेस्ट टॅबलेट ॲप
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
बेस्ट वियरेबल ॲप
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
बेस्ट कॉम्पटीटिव गेम्स ॲप
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
बेस्ट गेम चेंजर ॲप
JanKenUP!
Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
