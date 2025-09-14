Gemini AI Photos : गुगल जेमिनीवर नवा फोटो ट्रेंड! 'हे' घ्या 20 प्रॉम्प्ट, कॉपी-पेस्ट करा अन् साध्या फोटोला द्या नवा लुक

Nano banana photos : गुगल जेमिनीमध्ये नवा 'नॅनो बॅनाना' इमेज एडिटिंग मॉडेल सुरू झाले आहे. ज्यामुळे सोशल मीडियावर फोटो ट्रेंड व्हायरल होत आहे. तुमचे साधे फोटो 3D फिगरिन, रेट्रो पोर्ट्रेट, सिनेमॅटिक सीन किंवा व्हिंटेज सारी लुकमध्ये बदलता येईल. फक्त जेमिनी अॅप किंवा वेबवर फोटो अपलोड करा आणि या 20 पैकी कोणताही प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी-पेस्ट करा. काही क्षणातच तुमचा फोटो तयार होईल.3D Ai Google Gemini PromptUsing the nano-banana model, create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is the brush modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a BANDAl-style toy packaging box printed with the original artwork., The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. Please turn this photo into a figure. Behind it, there should be a Model packaging box with the character from this photo printed on it. In front of the box on a round plastic base place the figure version of the photo I gave you. I’d like the PVC material to be clearly represented. It would be even better if the background is indoors..फ्री 3D फोटो बनवा, एका क्लिकवर...Couple Photo Google Gemini PromptCreate a retro, vintage-inspired image grainy yet bright – based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect black cotton saree with white leaf prints and with a white blouse. Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s movie dark brown-haired baddie, with a white flower in the hair enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere and the guy should be wearing an blue short kurta with white chinos She sits on a wooden bench where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect by making maple leaves fly here and there. Make the girl pose like she’s sitting and reading the book. the guy is adjusting her hair looking at her. The girl should be looking at the book..Ai Retro Style Vintage Gemini PromptCreate a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect plain chiffon saree yellow color Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..Trending 3D Construction Google Gemini PromptCreate a giant hyper-realistic statue based on the given photo, keeping the original face exactly the same without changes. The statue stands tall in the middle of a roundabout in Dhaka, near a famous historical landmark. The statue is still under construction, surrounded by scaffolding, with many construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on it. Parts of the statue’s body are still exposed metal framework, while other sections are already detailed and finished. The background shows the realistic atmosphere of Dhaka city: crowded streets with colorful rickshaws, packed buses, and small cars circling the roundabout. Street vendors with tea stalls, fruit carts, and colorful umbrellas line the roadside. Shop signs, big billboards, and messy hanging electric wires crisscross above the streets, creating the typical Dhaka city vibe. The bright daytime sky shines above, with tropical trees and a bustling, lively atmosphere. Style:photorealistic, vibrant, and full of life..Tecno Pova Slim : सेम टू सेम आयफोन! चक्क 20 हजारात iPhone Air? नेमकी काय आहे ऑफर, पाहा एका क्लिकवर.Action Figure Google Gemini PromptRealistic Bandai Style: create a 1/7 scale commercialized figure of the character in the illustration, in a realistic style and environment. Place the figure on a computer desk, using a circular transparent acrylic base without any text. On the computer screen, display the Brush modeling process of the figure. Next to the computer screen, place a BANDAl-style toy packaging box printed with the original artwork..Aesthetic Ai Google Gemini PromptThe man is dressed in a perfectly fitted vintage shirt – either off-white,giving a 90s movie vibe with a romantic, dreamy aesthetic. His hair, flow naturally in the windly environment. His shirt catches the warm sunlight with a sunkissed glow, adding texture and depth to the folds of the fabric. He is standing against a solid wall with deep shadow and dramatic contract, creating a mysterious cinematic atmosphere. The lighting is warm and gold – hour toned, infusing the scene with nostalgia and romance. The background in minimalist amd slightly textual, keeping the focus on him. His expression is moody yet calm, confident but introspection, as if list in thought. The overall feel like a vintage film still – grainy, warm and timeless, with a subtle touch of romance and artisty. create this image..Boys Ai Retro Style Google Gemini PromptCreate a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect plain chiffon dark green shirt and beige colour pants Pinteresty aesthetic retro outfit . It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair and romanticising windy environment. The guy is standing against a solid wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on his face is moody, calm yet happy and introspective..Girls Ai Retro Style Google Gemini PromptConvert, 4k HD realistic, A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers are tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want same face as I uploaded no alternation 100 percent same. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood is retro and artistic..Bollywood Ai 90’s Retro Google Gemini PromptCreate a retro, vuintage-inspired image grainy yet bright – based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a a perfect red, Pinterest-style 2.296 aesthetic retro saree, and the guy should be wearing a white kurta with a Pinterest-style Chinese collar in a retro look. Create a retro, vuintage-inspired image grainy yet bright – based on the reference picture. The girl should be draped in a a perfect red, Pinterest-style 2.296 aesthetic retro saree, and the guy should be wearing a white kurta with a Pinterest-style Chinese collar in a retro look. The vibe must capture the essence of a 90s mouie brown-haired baddie, with wavy curls 40 and a small flower tucked uisibly into her hair, and the hair should fly enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. The guy should be holding her waist and looking deep into her eyes. They stand against a 1, 339 solid wall, where deep shadows anddramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect They should be looking at each other.