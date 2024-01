Bharat 5G Portal : मोदी सरकारने लाँच केलं 'भारत 5G पोर्टल'; क्वांटम, आयपीआर आणि 6G रिसर्चसाठी होणार मदत

➡️ Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary, Dr Neeraj Mittal launches Bharat 5G Portal and Venture Capitalists/Investors meeting at Bharat Telecom 2024



➡️ Bharat 5G Portal acts as one-stop solution for all quantum, IPR, 5G, and 6G-related works



➡️ Future Tech-Experts… pic.twitter.com/JJn3nNNgKw