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बिरसा मुंडा जयंतीनिमित्त जिल्ह्यात १८ नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत सेवा सप्ताह

बिरसा मुंडा जयंतीनिमित्त जिल्ह्यात १८ नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत सेवा सप्ताह
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बिरसा मुंडा जयंतीनिमित्त जिल्ह्यात १८ पर्यंत सेवा सप्ताह सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. १२ : क्रांतिसूर्य भगवान बिरसा मुंडा यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त जिल्ह्यात जनजातीय गौरव दिन सेवा सप्ताह सुरू झाला आहे. १८ नोव्हेंबरपर्यंत चालणाऱ्या या सप्ताहात आदिवासी बांधवांना योजनांचा थेट लाभ देण्यावर भर असेल, अशी माहिती पालकमंत्री गिरीश महाजन यांनी दिली. गुरुवारी (ता. १२) आदिवासीबहुल तालुक्यांत योजनांची माहिती दिली जाईल. शुक्रवारी (ता. १३) न्यूक्लियस बजेटचे धनादेश, धरती आबा अभियान आणि पीएम-जनमन योजनेचे लाभ दिले जातील. शनिवारी (ता. १४) स्मारक स्वच्छता आणि सायंकाळी दीपोत्सव होईल. रविवारी (ता. १५) जयंतीचा मुख्य कार्यक्रम होणार आहे. जिल्हा आणि तालुकास्तरावर माल्यार्पण, गौरव सोहळा आणि सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होतील. सोमवारी (ता. १६) आधार व कागदपत्र शिबिर, मंगळवारी (ता. १७) आरोग्य, पोषण आणि सिकलसेल तपासणी शिबिर, तर बुधवारी (ता. १८) महिला बचत गट, कौशल्य विकास, रोजगार आणि शिष्यवृत्ती यावर मार्गदर्शन करून समारोप होईल. हा सप्ताह केवळ उत्सव न राहता आदिवासींच्या जीवनात बदल घडविणारा ठरावा, असे आवाहन महाजन यांनी केले आहे.

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