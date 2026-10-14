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पावणेतीन लाख ऐवज लंपास

पावणेतीन लाख ऐवज लंपास
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धुळे ः टुडे १ साठी -- बोरकुंड, मांडळला घरफोडी; पावणेतीन लाख ऐवज लंपास सकाळ वृत्तसेवा धुळे, ता. १४ : बोरकुंड आणि मांडळ (ता. धुळे) येथे मध्यरात्री दोन बंद घरे फोडून चोरट्यांनी रोख रकमेसह सोने-चांदीचे दागिने, असा एकूण दोन लाख ८८ हजार ४४० रुपयांचा ऐवज लांबविल्याची घटना उघडकीस आली आहे. बारा ऑक्टोबरच्या रात्री साडेअकरा ते १३ ऑक्टोबरच्या पहाटे चारच्या दरम्यान ही कारवाई करण्यात आली. पोलिसांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार बोरकुंड येथील पी. व्ही. माळी यांच्या घरातून ७३ हजार ४४० रुपये रोख, २० हजारांचे मंगळसूत्र, २० हजारांचे कानातले, ७० हजारांचे गोट, दहा हजारांची चेन, अंगठी आणि ब्रेसलेट, असा एकूण एक लाख ९३ हजार ४४० रुपयांचा ऐवज चोरीला गेला. दुसऱ्या घटनेत मांडळ येथील कविता गोरख गवळी यांच्या घरातून ७० हजार रुपये रोख आणि २५ हजारांचे सोन्याचे कानातले, असा ९५ हजारांचा ऐवज चोरट्यांनी पळविला. चोरट्यांनी दोन्ही घरांचे कुलूप व कड्या तोडून घरात प्रवेश केला होता. या प्रकरणी पी. व्ही. माळी यांच्या फिर्यादीवरून धुळे तालुका पोलिस ठाण्यात घरफोडीचा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.

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