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स्वामीनारायण मंदिरात कार्यक्रम

स्वामीनारायण मंदिरात कार्यक्रम
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धुळे : टुडे पान २ साठी... -- स्वामीनारायण मंदिरात विविध धार्मिक कार्यक्रम -- दिवाळी उत्सवात अन्नकूट दर्शन सोहळा -- सकाळ वृत्तसेवा धुळे, ता. २ : येथील बी.ए.पी.एस. स्वामीनारायण मंदिर येथे ५ ते १५ नोव्हेंबर या कालावधीत विविध धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमांसह दिवाळी उत्सव उत्साहात साजरा करण्यात येत आहे. या महोत्सवाची सुरुवात पाच नोव्हेंबरला गोपूजन व गोवत्स द्वादशीने सायंकाळी सहाला होईल. सहा नोव्हेंबरला सायंकाळी सातला धनत्रयोदशी, सात नोव्हेंबरला सायंकाळी सातला श्री हनुमानजी पूजन आणि आठ नोव्हेंबरला सायंकाळी सहा ते साडेसहा दरम्यान शारदा पूजन व दिवाळी साजरी केली जाईल. नऊ नोव्हेंबरला सायंकाळी सातला महाआरती होईल. या महोत्सवाचे मुख्य आकर्षण १० नोव्हेंबरला होणारे ‘अन्नकूट उत्सव दर्शन’ असणार आहे. या दिवशी दर्शन सकाळी दहा ते सायंकाळी सातपर्यंत खुला राहील. महाप्रसाद सकाळी अकरा ते दुपारी दोनपर्यंत असेल. ११ ते १५ नोव्हेंबर दरम्यान दररोज सायंकाळी साडेसहा ते नऊ या वेळेत ‘लाइट अँड साऊंड शो’ होणार आहे. भाविकांनी या उत्सवाचा लाभ घ्यावा, असे आवाहन करण्यात आले आहे.

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