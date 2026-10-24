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तालूका पोलिसांच्या कारवाई ६ वाळू डंपर जप्त

तालूका पोलिसांच्या कारवाई ६ वाळू डंपर जप्त
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जळगाव तालुका पोलिसांच्या कारवाईत ६ वाळू डंपर जप्त सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २४ : तालुक्यातील भोकर ते पळसोद दरम्यान गुरुवारी (ता.२३) तालुका पोलिसांनी ८ ब्रास वाळूसह ६ डंपर जप्त केले. या प्रकरणी ६ वाहन चालकांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. भोकर ते पळसोद दरम्यान वाळू वाहतूक होत असल्याची माहिती मिळाल्यावरून उपविभागीय पोलिस अधिकारी नितीन गणापुरे, पोलिस निरीक्षक शशिकांत पाटील यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली पथकाने ठिकठिकाणी कारवाई केली. यात २ डंपरमधून प्रत्येकी २ ब्रास व चार डंपरमधून प्रत्येकी १ ब्रास अशी एकूण ८ ब्रास वाळू व ६ डंपर जप्त केले. या प्रकरणी संशयित राकेश शांताराम भोई (वय २१, रा. साकेगाव, ता. भुसावळ), भैरव सुनील नन्नवरे (वय २५, रा. बांभोरी, ता. धरणगाव), तुषार अनिल भंगाळे (वय २६, रा. डांभुर्णी, ता. जळगाव), किशोर रघुनाथ कोळी (वय ३८, रा. साकेगाव, ता. भुसावळ), पंढरीनाथ श्यामराव सोनवणे (वय ५०, रा. भोकर, ता.जळगाव) व एक अनोळखी चालक यांच्याविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. कारवाईदरम्यान पथकाला पाहून एका चालकाने काही अंतरावरच डंपर थांबवून पळून गेला.

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