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दुष्काळाच्या छळांनी शेतकर्याची आत्महत्या

दुष्काळाच्या छळांनी शेतकर्याची आत्महत्या
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NSK26H32295 : ज्ञानेश्वर सपकाळे --- कर्जबाजारी शेतकऱ्याची किनोद येथे आत्महत्या सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. १३ : शेती व घराचे कर्ज. त्यात दुष्काळामुळे हातचे पीक वाया जात असल्याने ज्ञानेश्वर बाबूराव सपकाळे (वय ३५, रा. किनोद, ता. जळगाव) यांनी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. ही घटना मंगळवारी (ता. १३) किनोद येथे घडली. किनोद येथील शेतकरी ज्ञानेश्वर सपकाळे यांच्यावर सहकारी संस्थेचे कर्ज आहे, तसेच शेतीसाठी उसनवारीने काही रक्कम घेतली असून, घरासाठी गृहकर्ज घेतले आहे, अशी माहिती किनोद येथील रहिवाशांनी दिली. शेतामध्ये कपाशीची लागवड केली असून, चांगले पीक आले, की कर्ज फेडू या विचारात ते होते. मात्र, यंदा दुष्काळी स्थितीमुळे हातचे पीक वाया जात असल्याचे पाहून ते खचले. त्यामुळे ते सतत चिंतेत राहत होते. मंगळवारी पत्नी शेतात गेली असताना, त्यांनी राहत्या घरात गळफास घेतला. हा प्रकार आजूबाजूच्या रहिवाशांच्या लक्षात आल्यानंतर त्यांना शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालय व रुग्णालयात दाखल केले. तेथे डॉक्टरांनी तपासून करून त्यांना मृत घोषित केले. याबाबत तालुका पोलिस ठाण्यात आकस्मिक मृत्यूची नोंद झाली आहे.

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