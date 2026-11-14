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द्याने रुग्णालयास माता रमाई आंबेडकर यांचे नाव देण्याची मागणी

द्याने रुग्णालयास माता रमाई आंबेडकर यांचे नाव देण्याची मागणी
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16235 मालेगाव : शिक्षणमंत्री दादा भुसे यांना निवेदन देताना विकास यशोद, राजू खेडकर, मिलिंद वाघ, अनिल मुंडे आदी. ---- ‘द्याने येथील रुग्णालयास माता रमाई आंबेडकर नाव द्या’ सकाळ वृत्तसेवा मालेगाव, ता. १४ : द्याने (ता. मालेगाव) येथील मोसम नदी पात्रालगत स्मशानभूमीच्या बाजुला रुग्णालयाची नवीन इमारत बांधण्यात आली आहे. इमारतीत लवकरच रुग्णालय सुरु करण्यात येणार आहे. रुग्णालय दलित व बहुजन वस्तीलगत आहे. नूतन रुग्णालयास माता रमाई आंबेडकर रुग्णालय असे नाव द्यावे अशी मागणी या भागातील प्रशित मंडळ समितीसह नागरीकांनी शिक्षणमंत्री दादा भुसे यांच्याकडे निवेदनाद्वारे केली आहे. नवीन रुग्णालयाला लागून फुले नगर, चंद्रमणी नगर, आंबेडकर नगर, गौतम नगर, बहुजन नगर, आंबेडकर नगर सर्वे नं. ३३१ या भागात दलित समाजातील नागरिक बहुसंख्य राहतात. नवीन रुग्णालयास माता रमाई आंबेडकर रुग्णालय असे नाव द्यावे अशी मागणी विकास यशोद, राजू खेडकर, मिलिंद वाघ, अनिल मुंडे, दीपक संसारे, कपिल देवरे, पिनु गांगुर्डे, राकेश शेजवळ, प्रदीप जाधव, सुनील म्हसदे, दीपक शेजवळ, शरद यशोद, सिध्दार्थ पवार आदींनी निवेदनाद्वारे केली आहे.

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