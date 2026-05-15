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औषध विक्रेत्यांचा बुधवारी बंद

औषध विक्रेत्यांचा बुधवारी बंद
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संक्षिप्त --------- औषध विक्रेत्यांची बुधवारी विक्री बंद भुसावळ : आखिल भारतीय औषधी विक्रेता संघटनेने आपल्या विविध प्रलंबित मागण्यांच्या पूर्ततेसाठी येत्या बुधवारी (ता.२०) सर्व ठोक व किरकोळ औषध विक्रीचे व्यवहार बंद ठेवण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी अत्यावश्यक औषधांची आगाऊ खरेदी करून ठेवावी, असे आवाहन अन्न व औषध प्रशासन विभागाने केले आहे. आपत्कालीन सेवा, शासकीय रुग्णालये, काही निवडक औषध दुकाने सुरू राहण्याची शक्यता आहे. कायदा व सुव्यवस्था अबाधित राखण्यासाठी औषध प्रशासन व पोलिस विभागाकडून आवश्यक उपाययोजना करण्यात आल्या आहेत. या पार्श्वभूमीवर, सहायक आयुक्त (औषधे), अन्न व औषध प्रशासन जळगाव यांनी केमिस्ट बांधवांना बंदमध्ये सहभागी होऊ नये, असे आवाहन केले आहे. औषधे ही अत्यावश्यक वस्तू कायदा १९५५अंतर्गत येत असल्याने रुग्णांना औषधांचा पुरवठा न करणे हे कायद्याचे उल्लंघन ठरू शकते, अशा सूचनाही त्यांना देण्यात आल्या आहेत. औषध किंमत नियंत्रण आदेश २०१३ व औषधे व सौंदर्य प्रसाधने कायदा १९४० अंतर्गत नियमांचे पालन करणे बंधनकारक असल्याचेही स्पष्ट करण्यात आले आहे.

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