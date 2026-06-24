नाशिक

नाशिक रोड

नाशिक रोड
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पहिल्याच पावसामुळे खड्ड्यातील खडी बाहेर नाशिक रोड : गॅस पाईपलाईन, जलवाहिनी, सीसीटीव्हीसाठी परिसरातील रस्ते खोदले होते. पावसाळा जवळ आल्यामुळे ते खडी टाकून बुजविले होते. मात्र, पहिल्याच पावसात खडी वाहून गेल्याने खड्डे उघडे पडले आहे. मंगळवारच्या जोरदार पावसाने अनेक ठिकाणी खडी वाहून गेली. त्यामुळे पावसाचे पाणी खड्ड्यात साचून रस्ते धोकादायक झाले आहेत. दिवसा आणि रात्री अपघाताची भिती वाढली आहे. त्यामुळे नागरिकांनी महापालिकेच्या भोंगळ कारभाराप्रति संताप व्यक्त केला आहे. पावसाने उघडीप देताच उर्वरित खड्डे व्यवस्थित बुजवून डांबरीकरणाची मागणी नागरिकांनी केली आहे.

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