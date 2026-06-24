नाशिक

नाशिक रोड

नाशिक रोड
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मास हेड -- पवननगर भागात आज वीजपुरवठा बंद नाशिक रोड : सिडकोतील पवननगर ११ केव्ही विद्युत वाहिनीवर देखभाल व दुरुस्तीचे काम करण्यात येणार असल्याने गुरुवारी (ता. २५) सकाळी १० ते दुपारी एकपर्यंत वीजपुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे. यामध्ये पवननगर, सावतानगर, दिव्या ॲडलॅब, रायगड चौक, मटण मार्केट, लोकमान्यनगर,  मिलिटरी क्वार्टर,  पवननगर भाजी मार्केट, सप्तशृंगी चौक, कॅप्टन कॉर्नर व परिसर यांचा समावेश असेल.  देखभाल व दुरुस्तीचे काम नियोजित वेळेअगोदर पूर्ण झाल्यास वीज पुरवठा तात्काळ सुरू करण्यात येईल, महावितरणने कळविले आहे.

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