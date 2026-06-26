नाशिक

देवळाली गावात पत्र्याच्या शेडमधून ३२ हजारांचा गांजा जप्त; संशयित अटकेत

देवळाली गावात पत्र्याच्या शेडमधून ३२ हजारांचा गांजा जप्त; संशयित अटकेत
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देवळालीगावातून ३२ हजारांचा गांजा जप्त नाशिक रोड, ता. २६ : देवळालीगावातील सोमवार बाजार परिसरात अमली पदार्थांची विक्री करणाऱ्या एका संशयिताला गुन्हे शाखेच्या अमली पदार्थविरोधी पथकाने अटक केली. त्याच्या ताब्यातून ३२ हजार ४६० रुपये किमतीचा गांजा आणि मोबाईलसह एकूण ४३ हजार ६० रुपयांचा मुद्देमाल जप्त करण्यात आला. या प्रकरणी उपनगर पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. शिपाई कुणाल दत्तात्रय घोरपडे यांना संशयित सागर संभाजी सकट (वय २७) हा विक्रीसाठी गांजा लपवून ठेवत असल्याची माहिती मिळताच वरिष्ठ निरीक्षक सुशीला कोल्हे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली पथकाने छापा टाकला. झडतीदरम्यान गांजा आढळून आला. याशिवाय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वजनकाटा, प्लॅस्टिक पिशव्या आणि मोबाईलही जप्त करण्यात आला. चौकशीत संशयित सागर सकट याने हा गांजा त्याची आई मंगला सकट हिने भावड्या नावाच्या व्यक्तीकडून आणून दिल्याची माहिती पोलिसांना दिली. त्यानुसार सागर सकट व अन्य संशयितांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून, पथकाचे सहायक निरीक्षक विशाल पाटील तपास करीत आहेत.

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