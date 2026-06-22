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दस्केबर्डी शिवारात वादळामुळे सौर पॅनलचे नुकसान शेतकऱ्याची नुकसान भरपाईची मागणी

दस्केबर्डी शिवारात वादळामुळे सौर पॅनलचे नुकसान शेतकऱ्याची नुकसान भरपाईची मागणी
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CSG26B02677 दस्केबर्डी (ता. चाळीसगाव) ः शिवारात वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे सोलर पॅनलचे झालेले नुकसान. दस्केबर्डी येथे वादळामुळे सौरउर्जा पॅनलचे नुकसान सकाळ वृत्तसेवा दस्केबर्डी (ता. चाळीसगाव), ता. २२ ः परिसरात शुक्रवारी (ता. १९) आलेल्या वादळी वाऱ्यामुळे खेडगाव (ता. चाळीसगाव) येथील शेतकरी अविनाश ब्राह्मणकार यांच्या शेतातील सौर पॅनेलचे नुकसान झाले. या नुकसानाची भरपाई मिळावी, अशी मागणी शेतकऱ्याने केली आहे. या भागात आलेल्या वादळाचा जोर काही वेळ अधिक असल्याने पिकांचेही नुकसान झाले. श्री. ब्राह्मणकार यांनी शेतातील विहिरीवर लावलेल्या सौर उर्जाचे नऊ पॅनल व स्ट्रक्चरला वादळाचा मोठा फटका बसला. पॅनेल पूर्णपणे तुटले गेले. शासनाच्या ‘मागेल त्याला सौर कृषीपंप’ या योजनेंतर्गत हे पॅनल बसविण्यात आले होते. त्यासाठी लाभार्थी शेतकऱ्याने ३२ हजारांचा भरणा भरला होता. या नुकसानीची तलाठी व कृषी अधिकाऱ्यांनी पाहणी करून पंचनामा केला आहे. ------------------------

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