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जनता विद्यालय कोऱ्हाटे शाळेचा इयत्ता १० वी चा निकाल ८५.७१%

जनता विद्यालय कोऱ्हाटे शाळेचा इयत्ता १० वी चा निकाल ८५.७१%
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फोटो फक्त दोघांचे घेणे ः DNR26B13949 समीक्षा पाचोरकर, कृष्णा कदम ----------------- कोऱ्हाटे विद्यालयात समीक्षा पाचोरकर प्रथम दिंडोरी ः कोऱ्हाटे येथील जनता विद्यालयाचा दहावीचा निकाल ८५.७१ टक्के लागला असून एकूण ३५ विद्यार्थ्यांपैकी विशेष प्रावीण्य श्रेणीत तसेच ९ प्रथम व १३ द्वितीय आणि तीन विद्यार्थी तृतीय श्रेणीत उत्तीर्ण झाले. विद्यालयात प्रथम समीक्षा सुखदेव पाचोरकर (८३.४०), द्वितीय कृष्णा सोमनाथ कदम (८०.००), तृतीय समीक्षा दीपक कदम (७८.४०), चौथी शुभांगी अरुण मालसाने (७५.६०) तर दीपाली तुळशीराम बदादे ( ७५) पाचवी आली. सर्व यशस्वी विद्यार्थी व शिक्षकांचे ‘मविप्र’चे सरचिटणीस ॲड. नितीन ठाकरे, तालुका संचालक प्रवीण जाधव, मुख्याध्यापिका आर. आर.घंगाळे यांनी अभिनंदन केले आहे. -----------------

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