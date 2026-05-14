नाशिक

दिंडोरी तालुक्यात वेगवेगळ्या ठिकाणी वेगवेगळ्या अपघातात दोघांचा मृत्यू.

दिंडोरी तालुक्यात वेगवेगळ्या ठिकाणी वेगवेगळ्या अपघातात दोघांचा मृत्यू.
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विजय दगडे व लक्ष्मण चारोस्कर DNR26B13978 १६-१ रस्त्यावरील खड्ड्यांनी घेतला तरूणाचा बळी दिंडोरी ः लखमापूर- भनवड रस्त्यावरील खड्ड्यामुळे खेडले येथील लक्ष्मण सुरेश चारोस्कर (२३) हा दुचाकीने जात असताना खेडले फाटा मोरीवर दुचाकी आदळली. लक्ष्मण चारोस्कर खाली पडल्याने त्याच्या डोक्याला व नाकाला मार लागला. त्याला तातडीने दिंडोरी ग्रामीण रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले असता डॉक्टरांनी मृत घोषित केले. वलखेडचे सरपंच विनायक शिंदे यांनी तातडीने धाव घेऊन मदतकार्य केले. लक्ष्मण चारोस्कर हा अविवाहित होता.दुसऱ्या एका घटनेत इंदोरे- रासेगाव रस्त्यावर दोन दुचकींची धडकेत मनोली (ता. नाशिक) येथील विजय विष्णू दगडे (४४) यांचा छातीला मार लागल्याने जागीच मृत्यू झाला. विजय यांच्यामागे पत्नी, मुलगा व मुलगी, आई -वडील असा परिवार आहे.

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