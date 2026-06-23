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इगतपुरी : विजय पगारे : इगतपुरी : रम्य संध्याकाळ छायाचित्र :

इगतपुरी : विजय पगारे : इगतपुरी : रम्य संध्याकाळ छायाचित्र :
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मेनच्या खाली घेणे.... 08312, 08313, 08314 रम्य सायंकाळ... --------------------- इगतपुरी ः निसर्गाचे भरभरून वरदान लाभलेल्या इगतपुरी शहरासह तालुक्यात सोमवारपासून होत असलेल्या पावसामुळे आल्हाददायक वातावरण तयार झाले आहे. मंगळवारी सायंकाळच्या सुमारास मुंबई-नाशिक महामार्गावरून इगतपुरीच्या घाटनदेवी परिसरात मावळतीच्या सूर्याबरोबर दाट आलेल्या ढगांची अशी मैफल रंगली. निसर्गाच्या अद्‍भुत कलाविष्काराचे मनमोहक छायाचित्र टिपले आहे, ‘सकाळ’चे बातमीदार विजय पगारे यांनी... ------------------------

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