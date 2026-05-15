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खालप विकास सोसायटीच्या चेअरमनपदी वसंत सूर्यवंशी यांची बिनविरोध निवड

खालप विकास सोसायटीच्या चेअरमनपदी वसंत सूर्यवंशी यांची बिनविरोध निवड
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08266 खालप : विकास सोसायटीचे नूतन अध्यक्ष वसंत सूर्यवंशी यांचे अभिनंदन करताना संचालक मंडळ, सभासद व इतर. खालप सोसायटीच्या अध्यक्षपदी वसंत सूर्यवंशी सकाळ वृत्तसेवा देवळा, ता.१५ : खालप सहकारी सोसायटीच्या अध्यक्षपदी भाजपचे वसंत राजाराम सूर्यवंशी यांची बिनविरोध निवड करण्यात आली. खालप विकास सोसायटीचे मावळते अध्क्ष नथू पवार यांनी आवर्तन पद्धतीनुसार राजीनामा दिल्याने या रिक्त जागेसाठी शुक्रवारी (ता.१५) सहायक निंबधक कार्यालयात सहकार अधिकारी वसंत गवळी यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली संचालक मंडळाची बैठक घेण्यात आली. नूतन अध्यक्ष पदाच्या निवडणुकीसाठी वसंत सूर्यवंशी यांचा निर्धारित वेळेत एकमेव अर्ज प्राप्त झाल्याने सहकार अधिकारी वसंत गवळी यांनी त्यांची बिनविरोध निवड झाल्याची घोषणा केली. याप्रसंगी संचालक नानाजी सूर्यवंशी, भिका सूर्यवंशी, शांताराम सूर्यवंशी, भिला डामरे, बाळू करंजे, नंदू सोनवणे, मनीषा सूर्यवंशी , बळवंत सूर्यवंशी, रवी सूर्यवंशी, मोठाभाऊ सूर्यवंशी, जिभाऊ सूर्यवंशी, जिभाऊ त्रंबक सूर्यवंशी आदींसह सचिव विजय शिंदे, मदतनीस विशाल सूर्यवंशी उपस्थित होते.

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