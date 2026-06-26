नाशिक

विहिरीवरील सोलर यंत्रणेची तोडफोड

विहिरीवरील सोलर यंत्रणेची तोडफोड
Published on
फोटो ः KHW26B08380 कनकापूर ः येथे सोलर यंत्रणेची केलेली तोडफोड. -- विहिरीवरील सोलर यंत्रणेची तोडफोड देवळा : कनकापूर (ता. देवळा) येथील शेतकरी भानुदास विठ्ठलराव जाधव यांच्या विहिरीवर शासकीय अनुदान योजनेतून बसविण्यात आलेल्या सोलर यंत्रणेची अज्ञात व्यक्तींनी मंगळवारी (ता. २३) तोडफोड केली. जाधव यांची कनकापूर शिवारातील गट नंबर १८२ मध्ये शेतजमीन आहे. वीजपुरवठा नसल्याने शेती सिंचनासाठी त्यांनी अवघ्या चार महिन्यांपूर्वीच ही सोलर यंत्रणा बसवली होती. अज्ञात समाजकंटकांनी सोलर फेन्सिंग व साहित्याचे नुकसान केल्याने शेतकऱ्यांमध्ये संताप व्यक्त होत आहे. या तोडफोडीत सुमारे चार हजार रुपयांचे नुकसान झाल्याचे तक्रारीत नमूद आहे. या प्रकरणी देवळा पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून, दोषींवर कठोर कारवाई करण्याची मागणी परिसरातील शेतकऱ्यांनी केली आहे. ---

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.