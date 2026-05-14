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शरद पवार इंटरनॅशनल स्कूल मध्ये विनय तावरे प्रथम; तिघांची JEE Advanced परीक्षेसाठी निवड. सीबीएसइ बारावी परीक्षेत विद्यालयाचे घवघवीत यश

शरद पवार इंटरनॅशनल स्कूल मध्ये विनय तावरे प्रथम; तिघांची JEE Advanced परीक्षेसाठी निवड. सीबीएसइ बारावी परीक्षेत विद्यालयाचे घवघवीत यश
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शरद पवार इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलमध्ये तावरे प्रथम कळवण ता.१४ ः सीबीएसई बोर्डाच्या बारावीच्या परीक्षेत शरद पवार इंटर नॅशनल स्कूलचा विनय तावरे याने ८५.२ टक्के गुण मिळवून विद्यालयात प्रथम आला.विद्यार्थिनी कावेरी चव्हाण हिने ८४.४ टक्के गुणांसह द्वितीय क्रमांक मिळविला, तर दीक्षांत चौरे याने ८३.४ टक्के गुण प्राप्त करून तृतीय क्रमांक मिळविला. स्पर्धा परीक्षांमध्येही गुणवत्ता सिद्ध केली आहे. जेईई परीक्षेत सार्थक हुमणे,दिक्षांत चौरे व दिया हिवरे यांची जेईई ॲडव्हान्स परीक्षेसाठी निवड झाली आहे. विद्यार्थ्यांना जे. एल. पटेल, पुरुषोत्तम मिश्रा, पिंटू कुमार,समित कुमार, अतुल गुप्ता, विजय देसले यांचे मार्गदर्शन लाभले.

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