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बोरकुंड डी फाॅर्मसी निकाल

बोरकुंड डी फाॅर्मसी निकाल
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KPD26B12802 ममता माळी, चेतना माळी, हर्षदा बिराडे, सुरेश बाविस्कर, तृणाली शिरोळे, तेजस्विनी माळी --------- इंदुबाई भदाणे फार्मसीत ममता माळी प्रथम कापडणे : बोरकुंड (ता. धुळे) येथील इंदुबाई भदाणे प्रतिष्ठान संचलित आयबीपीएस कॉलेज ऑफ फार्मसीच्या डिप्लोमा इन फार्मसीच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी उल्लेखनीय यश संपादीत केले. प्रथम वर्षांत ममता माळी हीने प्रथम क्रमांक पटकाविला. प्रथम वर्ष डी. फार्मसीचा निकाल : प्रथम ममता जालिंदर माळी (७९.३०), द्वितीय चेतना सावता माळी (७६) व हर्षदा प्रवीण बिराडे (७२.१०). द्वितीय वर्षाचा निकाल : प्रथम सुरेश त्र्यंबक बाविस्कर (७०.७३), द्वितीय तृणाली दीपक शिरोळे (६९.७३) व तेजस्विनी नथू माळी (६९.६४) यांचा समावेश आहे. यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचे संस्थाध्यक्ष अध्यक्ष बाळासाहेब भदाणे, सचिव शालिनी भदाणे, प्राचार्य डॉ. राजेश अहिरराव, डॉ. दीपिका पंडित, प्रा. हितेश नावारकर, प्रा. तृणाल सोनवणे, प्रा. संस्कार बनछोड, प्रा. यशवर्धन निंबाळकर, प्रा. केतन कठाळे आदींकडून कौतुक होत आहे.

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