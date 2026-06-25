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अंजनविहिरे दप्तर वाटप

अंजनविहिरे दप्तर वाटप
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अंजनविहिरे जि. प. शाळेत दप्तरासह डेस्कचे वितरण कापडणे : अंजनविहिरे (ता. शिंदखेडा) येथील जिल्हा परीषद शाळेत गटशिक्षणाधिकारी डी. एस. सोनवणे, जिल्हा परीषदेचे माजी सदस्य भाऊसाहेब पाटील यांच्या हस्ते दप्तर व डेस्कचे वाटप झाले. या वेळी शालेय व्यवस्थापन समितीचे अध्यक्ष योगेश कोळी, विजय पदमर, भरत मोरे, रतिलाल पाटील, छगन महिरे, रमेश पाटील, कमलेश नागमल, सुखदेव पाटील, उमेश पाटील आदी उपस्थित होते. मुख्याध्यापक ईश्वर ढिवरे, सहशिक्षक स्वप्निल सूर्यवंशी, अनिता बागले, वसुमती पाटील, वैजयंती ढिवरे आदींनी संयोजन केले. पालकमंत्री जयकुमार रावल यांच्या संकल्पनेतून ‘एचपीसीएल’ व ‘युएनआयएसइडी’ यांच्या सी.एस.आर. उपक्रमांतर्गत धुळे जिल्ह्यातील २७ हजार ७७८ गरजू विद्यार्थ्यांना दप्तर व डेस्क वाटप करण्यात आले.

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