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मालेगाव महानगरपालिकेत छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांना अभिवादन

मालेगाव महानगरपालिकेत छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांना अभिवादन
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छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांना महापालिकेत अभिवादन मालेगाव : येथील महापालिकेच्या मुुख्यालयात छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांची जयंती साजरी करण्यात आली. आयुक्त रवींद्र जाधव यांच्या हस्ते छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांचे प्रतिमेस पुष्पहार अपर्ण करून अभिवादन करण्यात आले. यावेळी उपायुक्त हेमलता डगळे, नगरसचिव साजिद अन्सारी, लेखाधिकारी गणेश हळदे, प्रभाग अधिकारी सचिन महाले, मोहम्मद इरफान, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी पंकज सोनवणे, आस्थापना पर्यवेक्षक नीलेश जाधव, उद्यान अधिक्षक नीलेश पाटील आदींसह अधिकारी, कर्मचारी उपस्थित होते.

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