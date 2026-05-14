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मालेगावी १४ हजाराचा गांजा जप्त

मालेगावी १४ हजाराचा गांजा जप्त
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सिद्धार्थवाडीत गांजा विक्री करणारा संशयित जेरबंद मालेगाव : शहरातील सिद्धार्थवाडी परिसरात अवैधरीत्या गांजाची विक्री करणाऱ्या संशयिताला किल्ला पोलिसांनी अटक केली आहे. त्याच्याकडून १४ हजार २५० रुपयांचा गांजा जप्त करण्यात आला आहे. हवालदार निसार सय्यद यांनी दिलेल्या फिर्यादीवरून गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला. पोलिसांना मिळालेल्या गोपनीय माहितीच्या आधारे बुधवारी (दि.१३) रात्री सिद्धार्थवाडी परिसरातील कोसर मशिदीजवळ छापा टाकण्यात आला. कारवाईत संशयित शेख याकूब शेख रशीद (वय २२) याला ताब्यात घेण्यात आले. पाेलिसांच्या झडतीदरम्यान संशयित शेख याकुबच्या घरातून १४ हजार २५० रुपये किंमतीचा १ किलो ९०० ग्रॅम वजनाचा गांजा हस्तगत करण्यात आला. या प्रकरणी किल्ला पोलीस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.

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