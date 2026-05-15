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घात - अपघात

घात - अपघात
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जळगाव (गा.) येथे सर्पदंशमुळे ज्येष्ठाचा मृत्यू मालेगाव : तालुक्यातील जळगाव (गा.) येथे संर्पदंशामुळे ६१ वर्षीय नागरिकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना घडली आहे. गंगाधर ताराचंद लहरकर असे मृत व्यक्तीचे नाव आहे. गंगाधर लहरकर यांना गुरुवारी (ता. १४) रात्री साडेआठला त्यांच्या घराजवळ सर्पदंश झाला. घटना समजताच त्यांना मुलगा योगेश याने सामान्य रुग्णालयात औषधोपचारासाठी दाखल केले असता डॉ. दर्शिका यांनी तपासून मृत घोषित केले. वडनेर खाकुर्डी पोलिस ठाण्यात आकस्मिक मृत्यूची नोंद झाली आहे.

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