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मालेगावला जनगणनेच्या दुसऱ्या भागाला सुरुवात

मालेगावला जनगणनेच्या दुसऱ्या भागाला सुरुवात
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जनगणनेच्या दुसऱ्या टप्प्याला आजपासून सुरुवात सकाळ वृत्तसेवा मालेगाव, ता. १५ : मालेगाव शहरात जनगणनेच्या पहिल्या टप्प्यात नागरिकांना डिजिटल जनगणना करण्यासाठी १ ते १५ मे दरम्यान मुदत दिली होती. यातील पहिल्या टप्प्यातील दुसऱ्या भागाला शनिवार (ता.१६) पासून सुरवात होईल. यात प्रगणक प्रत्येक घरी जाऊन घरयादी व घरगणनेचे काम करणार आहेत. स्वगणना केली नसल्यास तरी देखील घरगणनेचे काम प्रगणक करतील. यासाठी नागरीकांनी आलेल्या प्रगणकांना अचूक माहिती द्यावी. जनगणनेसाठी आलेले प्रगणक आपणाकडे कोणत्याही प्रकारचे आधार कार्ड, पॅन कार्ड, बँक पासबुक किंवा इतर कागदपत्र मागणार नाहीत. नागरीकांनी प्रगणकांना सहकार्य करावे असे आवाहन आयुक्त रवींद्र जाधव यांनी केले आहे.

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