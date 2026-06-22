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भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर मुलांचे शासकीय वसतिगृहात ऑनलाईन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया सुरु

भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर मुलांचे शासकीय वसतिगृहात ऑनलाईन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया सुरु
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वसतिगृहात प्रवेशाबाबत विद्यार्थ्यांना आवाहन मालेगाव : सामाजिक न्याय व विशेष सहाय्य विभागांतर्गत येथील भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर मुलांचे शासकीय वसतिगृहात२०२६-२७ या शैक्षणिक वर्षात अनुसूचित जाती, अनुसूचित जमाती, इतर मागासवर्गीय, विशेष मागासवर्गीय, विजाभज, अपंग, अनाथ आदी प्रवर्गातील विद्यार्थ्यांच्या रिक्त जागांसाठी ऑनलाईन प्रवेश प्रकिया सुरु झाली आहे. इच्छूक विद्यार्थ्यांनी https://hmasnew.mahait.org या पोर्टलद्वारे ऑनलाईन अर्ज करण्याचे आवाहन वसतिगृहाचे गृहपाल राजु मुळे यांनी केले आहे.

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