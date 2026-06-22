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घात - अपघात

घात - अपघात
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शिवीगाळ केल्याचा जाब विचारला म्हणून मारहाण मालेगाव : येथील रमजानपुरा भागातील मोहम्मद अली मोहम्मद सईद (वय ३६, उलुम मदरसाजवळ) यांची पत्नी घरी असताना तिच्या बहिणीचा मुलगा मोहम्मद इरफान मोहम्मद सिकंदर (रा. रमजानपुरा) याचे कपडे दिले नाही या कारणावरुन राग आला. यासीन नाट्या (पुर्ण नाव माहित नाही) व करिम खान यासिफ खान यांनी मोहम्मद अलीच्या पत्नीला शिवीगाळ करुन निघून गेले. घडलेला प्रकार तीने पती मोहम्मदला सांगितला. मोहम्मद अलीने तिघांचा शोध घेवून कुलसुम चौकातील हॉटेलवर जावून तिघांना तुम्ही शिवीगाळ का केली अशी विचारणा केली. मोहम्मद इरफान याने त्याच्या डोक्यावर चाकू मारला. यासीनने बॅटने मारहाण केली. द्याने रमजानपुरा पोलिस ठाण्यात तिघांविरुध्द गुन्हा दाखल झाला आहे.

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