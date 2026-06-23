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शेतकऱ्यांनी ७५ मिलीमीटर पाऊस पडल्याशिवाय पेरणी करु नये- गोर्डे

शेतकऱ्यांनी ७५ मिलीमीटर पाऊस पडल्याशिवाय पेरणी करु नये- गोर्डे
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७५ मिलीमीटर पावसाशिवाय पेरणी करु नये ः गोर्डे सकाळ वृत्तसेवा मालेगाव, ता. २३ : मालेगावसह कसमादे परिसरात सोमवारपासून (ता. २२) वरुणराजा कोसळत आहे. १९.३ मिलीमीटर पावसाची नोंद झाली. दरम्यान, कमी पावसात शेतकऱ्यांनी पेरणी करु नये असे आवाहन कृषी विभागातर्फे करण्यात आले आहे. मृग नक्षत्र संपले आहे. त्यामुळे पावसाने हजेरी लावली आहे. पाऊस पडल्याने शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा मिळाला आहे. शेतकरी बांधवांनी एप्रिल व मे मध्ये शेतीची मशागत करुन ठेवली होती. पाऊस पडल्याने शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा मिळाला असून आतापर्यत १९.३ मिलीमीटर पाऊस झाल्याने शेतीच्या कामांना वेग आला आहे. मात्र, दमदार पाऊस पडल्यावरच शेतात लागवड करावी. २२ जूनपासून आर्द्रा नक्षत्र ५ जुलैपर्यंत असणार आहे. शेतकऱ्यांनी पेरणीची घाई करु नये. तीन ते चार इंच ओल असल्यावरच पेरणी करावी. तालुक्यात ७५-१०० मिमी पाऊस पडल्याची नोंद झाल्यानंतरच पेरणी करावी. कमी पडलेल्या पावसात पेरणी केल्याने जमिनीत गरम वाफा निघतात. त्यामुळे बीज खराब होण्याची शक्यता आहे. - भगवान गोर्डे तालुका कृषी अधिकारी, मालेगाव

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