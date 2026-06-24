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तरुणाचा अपघातात मृत्यू

तरुणाचा अपघातात मृत्यू
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फोटो -15337 मोबीन अहमद मोहम्मद इस्माईल ----- वाहनाच्या धडकेत पादचारी तरुणाचा मृत्यू सकाळ वृत्तसेवा मालेगाव, ता. २४ : मुंबई - आग्रा महामार्गावरील पवारवाडी ब्रीजवर रस्ता ओलांडणाऱ्या तरुणाला कारने जबर धडक दिल्याने तरुणाचा मृत्यू झाला. मोबीन अहमद मोहम्मद इस्माईल (वय ४५, सर्वे नं. १७६, मालेगाव) असे मृत तरुणाचे नाव आहे. मोबीन अहमद हा कामावरुन घरी परतत असताना रात्री रस्ता ओलांडतांना महामार्गावर अज्ञात वाहनाने त्याला जबर धडक दिली. त्याच्या डोक्यावरुन चाक गेले. सामाजिक कार्यकर्ते खालीस एस. के., शफीक शेख, आरीफ मेंबर, सत्तार ॲम्बुलन्स या चौघांनी त्याला सामान्य रुग्णालयात दाखल केले. डॉक्टरांनी तपासून त्याला मृत घोषित केले. दुपारी दीडला बडा कब्रस्तानात दफनविधी पार पडला. पवारवाडी पोलिस ठाण्यात नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. पोलिस निरीक्षक राहुल खताळ तपास करीत आहेत.

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